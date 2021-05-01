Tabriz museum featuring Sacred Defense scenes renovated

TEHRAN – Newly-designed museum displays have been installed at Tabriz's Sacred Defense Museum, which is dedicated to the 1980-1988 Iraqi-imposed war.

A total of 33 costume-designed museum displays have recently been installed at the museum that is equipped with state-of-the-art audio and video systems as well.

Several such museums have so far been inaugurated across the county to present something different in modern Iranian history where one can delve into wreckages of rockets, tanks, rifles, vessels, mortars, radars, air defense systems, grounded jets, military supplies, and artillery pieces amongst others.

Whatever you call it, war tourism, dark tourism, disaster tourism, or danger tourism is what Iran has more to offer. It is high on the ‘will go’ index of adventure travelers interested in such niche tourism which traditionally reaches its climax these days!

The Iraqi army invaded Iran on September 22, 1980, setting the stage for eight years of war. With support from certain Arab and Western countries, Saddam Hussein ordered an attack on Iran nearly 19 months after the Islamic Revolution.

The war drew to a close in August 1988. The United Nations declared Iraq as the initiator of the conflict. In Iran, Sacred Defense Week is commemorated every year from September 21st.

AFM