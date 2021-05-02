Iran holds Quran exhibition in Uganda

TEHRAN - An open-air exhibition of the Holy Quran is currently underway at the culture center of the Embassy of Iran in the Ugandan capital of Kampala.

The exhibition featuring rare beautiful copies of the Quran and books on Islamic sciences is being organized during Ramadan to provide an educational insight into the importance of this holy month and to raise the local people’s knowledge of Quranic science and culture.

A variety of French, Chinese and Ugandan translations of Quranic books and religious publications in various fields are also on view at the exhibition.

In addition, a collection of calligraphy works and paintings on the holy Quran are on display at the exhibition.

The center also aims to provide a platform for religious thinkers, scientists and academics to have access to a collection of books and products on Islamic issues.

Despite the COVID-19 restrictions and the rainy weather in the region, a significant number of academics and cultural personalities visited the exhibition.

Sun Rise, a major Ugandan newspaper, has provided good coverage of the showcase.

The exhibition was visited by several notable groups and individuals such as university students, members of several cultural organizations, religious leaders and academics, including Professor Ochana Francis, the vice-chancellor of Kentim University.

The exhibition also offers educational books for the learning and memorization of the Quran for children.

The youth section of the exhibition was among one of the most visited sections.

Photo: An organizer (R) talks to visitors at a Quran exhibition underway at the culture center of the Embassy of Iran in Kampala, Uganda.

