400 beds to be added to accommodation capacity of Yazd

TEHRAN – A total of 400 beds is expected to be added to the accommodation capacity of the touristic Yazd province, a local official announced on Wednesday.

Ten tourism projects, which are composed of hotels and other lodging centers, are under construction across Yazd province, the official said.

“Construction work has been finished on two of the projects, and the rest are complete by 70 to 90 percent.”

“200 [hotel] rooms and 400 beds will be added to the accommodation capacity of Yazd when the projects come on stream,” the official said.

The central province is usually referred to as a delightful place to stay, or a “don't miss” destination by almost all of its visitors. The city is home to thousands of mudbrick houses that are equipped with innovative badgirs (wind catchers), atmospheric alleyways, and many Islamic and Iranian monuments that shape its eye-catching city landscape.

In July 2017, the historical structure of the capital city of Yazd was named a UNESCO World Heritage. Wedged between the northern Dasht-e Kavir and the southern Dasht-e Lut on a flat plain, the oasis city enjoys a very harmonious public-religious architecture that dates from different eras.

Yazd is known today for its traditional districts, the qanat system, traditional houses, bazaars, hammams, water cisterns, mosques, synagogues, Zoroastrian temples, and the historic garden of Dolat-Abad. The city enjoys the peaceful coexistence of three religions: Islam, Judaism, and Zoroastrianism. Yazd Jameh Mosque, Dowlatabad Garden, the Yazd Atash Behram, also known as Atashkadeh-e Yazd, Towers of Silence, and adjacent desert landscape are among its tourist sites.

AFM