Rostami claims gold at World Para Powerlifting World Cup

TEHRAN – Rouhollah Rostami from Iran seized a gold medal at the 2021 World Para Powerlifting World Cup in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday.

He won a gold medal in the men’s under-80kg with a best lift of 241kg - a new world record.

The reigning world champion from Nur-Sultan 2019 and a London 2012 Paralympic silver medalist bettered the previous record by one kilogram.

Ahmad Razm Azar from Georgia and Thailand's Chinnaphop Khamdam won silver and bronze medal, respectively.

Rostami’s countrymen Amir Jafari Moradi won a gold medal at the men’s under-65kg class, while Nader Moradi finished in second place at the under-72kg class.