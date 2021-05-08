Iran comes first at Para Powerlifting World Cup medal table

TEHRAN – Iran finished in the first place at the 2021 World Para Powerlifting World Cup medal table in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday.

Iranian powerlifters won five gold medals and a silver in the competition. Host Thailand and Malaysia came second and third in the medal table.



Thailand won the team classification trophy with 72 points, and Iran came second with 71 points.



On the final day of the competition, Hamed Solhipour won a gold medal at the men’s under-97 kg with a lift of 227kg.

Thaer Al-Ali from Iraq and Malaysian Mohd Shahmil Md Saad won silver and bronze medal respectively.

In the men’s under -107kg, Saman Razi seized a gold medal after he lifted 237kg in the second round.

Iraqi powerlifter Abbas Naisan and Wan Nur Wan Azman from Malaysia finished in second and third place.

And three-time World Championships medalist Mansour Pourmirzaei lifted 249kg in the second round of the men's over +107kg category.

Georgian powerlifter Iago Gorgodze seized a silver medal and bronze medal went to Kazakhstan’s Gani Issentemirov.

Rouhollah Rostam in the men’s under-80kg and Amir Jafari Arangehthe in the men’s under-65kg class had won two gold medals in the competition.

Nader Moradi had also snatched a silver in the under-72kg class.

The competition brought 54 powerlifters from nine countries together.