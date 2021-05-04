Six powerlifters to represent Iran at Bangkok 2021 World Cup

Tehran – Six Iranian powerlifters will participate at the Bangkok 2021 Para Powerlifting World Cup.

The competition will be held in Bangkok, Thailand from May 6 to 9.

Bangkok 2021 World Cup will also serve as Tokyo Paralympic Qualifier,” Iran head coach Aliasghar Ravasi said. “Due to the coronavirus pandemic, our athletes didn’t participate in any tournament and the Bangkok 2021 World Cup could be a serious preparatory event for our powerlifters.”

“The Thailand competition is the final phase of qualifying. Our powerlifters must partake in the event to be eligible for Tokyo Games,” he added.

Amir Jafari Arangeh (65kg), Nader Moradi (72kg), Rouhollah Rostami (80kg), Hamed Solhipour (97kg), Saman Razi (107kg) and Mansour Pourmirzaei (+107kg) will represent Iran in the competition.