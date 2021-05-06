Iran’s Jafari snatches gold at World Para Powerlifting World Cup

TEHRAN - Iran's Amir Jafari Arangeh won a gold medal at the men’s under-65kg class of the 2021 World Para Powerlifting World Cup in Bangkok, Thailand.

Jafari, who has a world silver from Mexico City 2017 and a world bronze from Nur-Sultan in 2019, lifted 197kg in the second round and set his new personal best.

Silver medal went to Kazakhstan’s Vladimir Nizavitin with 115kg, and Phutachat Panomkhet of Thailand won bronze with 107kg.

Iran has sent six powerlifters to the World Para Powerlifting World Cup

The competition will be held in Bangkok, Thailand from May 6 to 9.