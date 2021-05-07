Iran’s Moradi wins silver at World Para Powerlifting World Cup

TEHRAN – Nader Moradi from Iran took a silver medal at the 2021 World Para Powerlifting World Cup in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday.

He lifted 204kg at the under-72kg class.

Bonnie Bunyau Anak Gustin from Malaysia won the gold medal with 226kg.

Alexandr Daskov from Kazakhstan snatched the bronze medal by lifting 140kg.

Moradi’s countryman Amir Jafari Arangeh won a gold medal at the men’s under-65kg class on the opening day of the competition.