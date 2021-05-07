Swedish gallery Atchom showcases paintings by Sadeq Amirrahmani

TEHRAN – A collection of the latest paintings by Iranian artist Sadeq Amirrahmani is currently on view in an exhibition at Atchom Gallery in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The exhibition named “Variation” opened on April 20 and will run until May 14.

“Before anything else, Sadegh Amirrahmani’s works present forms and colors that engage us,” the gallery wrote in a statement for the exhibit.

“There is no unified topic, and the lived experiences of the artist are directly presented to us in the form of watercolor paintings,” the gallery added.

The statement also presents some comments made by Amirrahmani.

“If I want to paint something, I paint it right in the middle of the canvas or paper,” he said.

“I don’t understand why the composition should be determined based on a set of principles. I’m not deeming those teachings to be incorrect, but they come from another state of mind,” he noted.

“Perhaps I’ll experience them someday. I have always had colors in my work, but I never use colors to set the mood of my work.

“There are times that the work looks beautiful, but it isn’t finished. These are the times that you should stop controlling the work and allow it to continue on its own way.”

He preserves his relation with the work until the end and does not attempt to control or embellish it.

As a result, his works have a tangible reality that even takes the audience to the moment they were created.

Atchom Gallery’s next showcase, which will be held from May 18 to June 11, has been dedicated to Iranian artist Ali Vaziri.

Photo: A poster for Iranian artist Sadeq Amirramhamni’s exhibition “Variation” at Atchom Gallery in Gothenburg, Sweden.

