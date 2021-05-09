Turkish translation of Claire Jobert collection of Quran stories reviewed  

TEHRAN – A Turkish translation of a collection of stories that the Tehran-based French writer and illustrator Claire Jobert (Joubert) has created based on Quranic concepts was reviewed during an online session on Sunday.

The collection entitled “A Fiction with Quranic Concept” is composed of eight books published by Nar Cocuk, a major Turkish publishing house for children’s books.

The review session organized by the Iran Book and Literature House was attended by Jobert, translator Milad Salmani and Nar director Tayfur Esen.

Seyyed Ahmad Mirzadeh, the deputy director of Beh Nashr, the Iranian publisher of the collection, also attended the session.

Safekeeping, truthfulness, donation and several other Quranic concepts have been introduced through stories to children in this collection.

The collection includes “The Secret of the Centipede”, “Say So”, “Grumpy Hippo”, “Meatball Competition”, “Peace Soup”, “Deposited Cake”, “What’s up?” and “Red Apple”.

Jobert is also the writer of “In Search of God”, “God’s Cookies”, “Goodbye, Old Raccoon”, “The Little Mouse’s Prayer”, “The Stories of the Little Green Lizard” and “The Most Trustworthy Friend”.

She was born in Paris in May 1961, and was brought up in a Christian family. She converted to Islam at the age of nineteen and immigrated to Iran when she got married.

She illustrates her stories herself. With a cursory look at her works, one can easily perceive her preoccupation with issues such as faith and religion, identity, children’s relations with their surroundings, etc. Most of the writer’s works are for primary-age children.

She is also interested in doing research on children’s literature and philosophy for children. She writes both in Persian and French and has published some French books in Lebanon and France, but her preference is to write in Persian.

Jobert was nominated for the title of Islamic Revolution Artist of the Year in 2021 for her books created based on stories from the Holy Quran, including “The Woven Shoes” and “Small Drops”.

Photo: This combination photo shows the front covers of some books of the Turkish translation of Claire Jobert’s collection “A Fiction with Quranic Concept”.

