Iran denies presence of trucks at Karabakh

TEHRAN - The embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Baku has denied reports claiming the movement of Iranian trucks carrying goods in Karabakh.

Following the publication of some images on social media alleging the presence of Iranian trucks carrying goods in Karabakh, the Iranian embassy in Baku, denied the report, stating that the images and videos are “incorrect.”

The embassy added that at a time when relations between the two friendly and brotherly countries are developing, groups that do not want these relations to develop publish such baseless and false information.

On November 9, 2020, in the aftermath of the capture of Shusha, a ceasefire agreement was signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and Russian President Vladimir Putin ending all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict from November 10, 2020.

SA/PM