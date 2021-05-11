Iran: Tehran-Riyadh dialogue conducted by special envoys

TEHRAN— Speaking at his weekly press conference on Tuesday, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said that special envoys for the governments of Iran and Saudi Arabia are conducting negotiations, adding the talks will continue until they reach a conclusion.

“In order to clear up misunderstandings and disputes, two rounds of negotiations have been held between the two countries so far. In addition to bilateral issues, regional issues were also discussed, but we are not able to go into details until the talks are concluded,” the spokesman said.

He added that Iran is determined to clear up all misunderstandings that troubles the neighbors.

“(The path of) diplomacy is currently open between us and neighboring countries, and in some cases there are positive signs,” Rabiei added.

He emphasized that all sides still need to work harder to ensure that stability is restored to the region and that lasting peace is established for all nations in the region.

