No harm to Bushehr historical sites by quake

TEHRAN –A moderate 4.4 magnitude earthquake that struck the city of Bandar Ganaveh in southwestern Bushehr province on Thursday caused no damage to historical sites across the province.

Based on field visits by experts of the province’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department, no damage to historical relics and monuments has been reported so far, the deputy provincial tourism chief has said.

However, due to a continuous flow of aftershocks, experts are on standby to inspect the possible harms to historical sites of the province, Nasrollah Ebrahimi announced on Friday.

With over 6,000 years of history and significant monuments from the Elamite, Achaemenid, Parthian, and Sassanid eras, Bushehr is one of Iran’s most important historical centers.

Besides its cultural heritage, beautiful beaches and lush palm groves make it an attractive destination for world travelers.

The historical and architectural monuments of Bushehr include Islamic buildings like mosques and praying centers, mansions, old towers, castles, as well as gardens.

When it comes to cultural attractions, there are many historical mounds in Bushehr including Tall-e Khandaq with Sassanid architectural style, Tall-e Marv located near an Achaemenid Palace, and Qajar era Malek al-Tojar Mansion. Qajar era Kazeruni Mansion, which has been inscribed on the World Heritage List, is another attraction that world travelers love to see among various ancient sites.

ABU/AFM



