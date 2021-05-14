Saeidi vocalist brothers dedicate music video “Your Pure Way” to health workers

TEHRAN – Vocalist brothers Ali and Mohammad Saeidi have dedicated their new music video entitled “Your Pure Way” to health workers in appreciation of their essential service during the pandemic.

The twin brothers released the music video on Wednesday to celebrate Iran’s national Twins’ Day and International Nurses Day, they said in a press release.

The video has been dedicated to Dr. Mohammad Golshan and medical staff. As a retired respiratory specialist, Golshan died of COVID-19 last winter, treating patients with the disease at Khorshid Hospital in Isfahan.

Siamak Behbahani is the composer of the piece with lyrics by Amir-Hossein Bakhtiari.

The Saeidi brothers are scheduled to work on “Persian Nightingales” for world-renowned Iranian composer Ali Rahbari’s upcoming album “My Mother Persia”, parts of which are scheduled to be recorded with the Khmelnytsky State Philharmonic Orchestra in Ukraine.

The brothers gave a live online concert organized by the Freiburg-Isfahan Friendship Society on March 22.

Since January, they have also launched an initiative to enrich the daily lives of those people who have little patience or spare time by recording short music videos.

They have said that their plan is a matter of necessity in modern life.

They stated that most people in the modern world lead hectic lives and no longer have the patience to listen to preludes in songs or longer musical pieces.

Thus, they choose one or two verses which are intended to be the point of each music video. The songs are performed in various gushehs, the totality of melodies of the Persian traditional music system.

They have recently released “There Is No Help” from a poem by Emad Khorsani, which was recorded at Barsian Mosque, a Seljuk era (1037–1194) monument located in the village of Barsian near the central Iranian city of Isfahan, the hometown of the Saeidi brothers.

Iranian architecture is indirectly observed in this video.

The brothers have collaborated with numerous prominent musicians, including maestro Farhad Fakhreddini, the founder of Iran’s National Orchestra.

Photo: Cover of Saeidi brothers’ music video “Your Pure Way”.

