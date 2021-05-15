Historical bazaar, defensive wall in Ardakan undergo restoration 

TEHRAN – Restoration work has begun on a historical bazaar and a defensive mudbrick wall, which are situated in Ardakan county of Yazd province.

The second phase of a restoration project, which involves lightening the rooftops as well as repairing the damaged parts, has been commenced on Mirza Hadi Bazaar and Khajeh Nasir defensive wall, Ardakan’s tourism chief Mohsen Mirjani said on Saturday.

Established in the Pahlavi era (1925-1979), the historical bazaar was inscribed on the National Heritage list in 2005.

Parts of the Khajeh Nasir defensive wall in the city of Aqda, which was damaged due to the heavy seasonal rains, are also being restored, the official added.

The restoration project includes repairing damaged parts using traditional and local materials to preserve the originality of the barrier, he explained.



Located in Yazd province, Ardakan is a living testimony to the intelligent use of limited available resources in the desert for survival. Water is brought to the city by the qanat system. Each district of the city is built on a qanat and has a communal center.

The use of earth in buildings includes walls and roofs by the construction of vaults and domes. Houses are built with courtyards below ground level, serving underground areas. Wind-catchers, courtyards, and thick earthen walls create a pleasant microclimate.

The word Ardakan in Persian means "holy place" or "clean place" (Modern Persian: arda+kan / Middle Persian: arta+gan) and the city has many historical religious attractions such as the Grand Mosque of Ardakan (Masjed-e Jame’), Zire-deh Mosque, Emam-Zadeh Mir Seyyed Mohammad and Tekyeh bazaar.

The region is one of the Zoroastrian centers of Iran, and there are numerous holy sites for Zoroastrians in Sharif-Abad, a village near Ardakan. Each summer thousands of Zoroastrians from around the world gather there for pilgrimage.

