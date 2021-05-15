Iran, Russia consult about Vienna talks

TEHRAN — The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Russian Federation, Kazem Jalali, met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Friday.

The meeting focused on the current situation regarding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the official name for the 2015 nuclear deal.

The two sides also stressed the importance of coordination and efforts of all members of the JCPOA for a sustainable implementation of the nuclear deal in accordance with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231.

During the meeting, Jalali praised Russia's "principled and rational stance in support of UNSC Resolution 2231 and its opposition to the illegal U.S. actions and sanctions" against Iran.

The fourth round of the Vienna talks began last week and the delegates have not left Vienna to accelerate the process of reviving the nuclear deal.

