TACI’s roadside assistance app unveiled

TEHRAN – The Touring & Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran (TACI) has recently unveiled an application for its previously-established Roadside Assistance Services.

“Software application for TACI’s Roadside Assistance Services has been introduced to increase road safety in mobility, and facilitating multilateral connection and communication between repair centers, rescuers, members, and customers,” the club announced on Tuesday.

“By exploiting this application, the speed of relief operations has improved compared to the past. Moreover, the trust in assistance services and related costs has been increased.”

The service was initially established in 1968 to provide relief services (towing and repair) for road travelers in Iran. TACI has deployed local rescuers and has created representative branches in most provinces to expand its services.

According to the club, a total of 60000 subscribed to the different types of roadside assistance membership scheme in 2020.

TACI uses a large network of provincial rescue call centers with the dial numbers 09629 and 0216423, and the radio communication system (wireless), contractive garages, representative agents, rescuers, and the operation supervision and inspection teams throughout the country.

This enables it to provide roadside assistance services in the shortest possible time to its members or customers 24-hours a day.

AFM