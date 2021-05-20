Australia v Iran referee Sandor Puhl dies

TEHRAN – Hungarian referee Sandor Puhl died at the age of 65, the Hungarian Football Association (MLSZ) said on Thursday.

He refereed the second leg match between Australia and Iran in 1998 FIFA World Cup AFC–OFC qualification play-off in Melbourne.

The Hungarian official had previously traveled to Tehran, capital of Iran in 1995 to referee the match between Iranian giants Persepolis and Esteghlal in Tehran derby. Esteghlal won the match 3-1.

Puhl officiated the 1994 World Cup final between Brazil and Italy in Los Angeles, where Brazil won on a penalty shootout. Iran’s Mohammad Fanaei was his assistant in the match.

He also was official of Borussia Dortmund and Juventus match in the 1997 Champion League final.

After his retirement, he served in several positions in the Hungarian Football Association (MLSZ), most notably serving as MLSZ’s Deputy Chairman between 2000 to 2006. Since 2010, he had been vice-chairing MLSZ’s Referees’ Committee.

Up until e few months before his death, he had regularly appeared on the Hungarian sports TV channel as a pundit.

There is no information disclosed on the cause of his death.