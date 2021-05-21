“Biodiversity, ecotourism development strategy” conference to be held

TEHRAN – A national conference on “Biodiversity, ecotourism development strategy” will be held online on May 22-24, to mark International Day for Biological Diversity.

The event will be held in cooperation with more than 40 scientific associations, civic institutions, and non-governmental organizations in the fields of environment, tourism, biology, and veterinary medicine with more than 25 top universities in the country in attendance.

This conference has been planned with the focus on solutions for biodiversity management and ecotourism development, executive secretary of the conference, Sayad Sheikhi Ilanlu said.

So that it will discuss the challenges and approaches to overcome the challenges in the field of biodiversity and ecotourism, he added.

Emphasizing the importance of biodiversity protection, he stated that the development of ecotourism in the country, regardless of the capacities and limitations of biodiversity, can cause irreparable damages and cause serious social and cultural damage.

In this event, officials, university professors, and experts will give lectures in four sessions of “Challenges and obstacles of biodiversity for ecotourism development”, “challenges of biodiversity management in Iran”, “challenges and opportunities for ecotourism development” and “principles of biosafety in ecotourism”.

The United Nations has proclaimed May 22 “The International Day for Biological Diversity” to increase understanding and awareness of biodiversity issues. When first created by the Second Committee of the UN General Assembly in late 1993, December 29 (the date of entry into force of the Convention of Biological Diversity), was designated The International Day for Biological Diversity.

In December 2000, the UN General Assembly adopted May 22 as IDB, to commemorate the adoption of the text of the Convention on May 22, 1992, by the Nairobi Final Act of the Conference for the Adoption of the Agreed Text of the Convention on Biological Diversity.

This year the Biodiversity Day 2021 theme is “We’re part of the solution”. From nature-based solutions to climate, health issues, food and water security, and sustainable livelihoods, biodiversity is the foundation upon which we can build back better.

FB/MG