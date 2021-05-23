Kerman Chamber of Commerce hosts online seminar on trade with Russia

TEHRAN – Kerman Chamber of Commerce hosted an online seminar on reviewing Russia’s market with a focus on establishing trade offices in the mentioned country, the portal of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) reported.

Held in Kerman Province in the southeast of Iran, the event was attended by the former Iranian Commercial attaché in Russia, the Secretary of Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry’s Russian Desk Farhad Parand, and officials from the Kerman Chamber of Commerce.

Private sector representatives active in various fields like exporting dates, agricultural products, medical plants and herbs, pistachio, construction materials, and petrochemicals also attended the seminar.

As reported, opportunities and challenges facing Iranian businessmen in the Russian market were among the major subjects explored in the mentioned meeting.

In this meeting, Parand presented a report on the characteristics of the Russian market, opportunities and challenges of export to this country, and ways of entering the Russian market and registering a company.

It was decided in the meeting that after the removal of coronavirus-related travel restrictions a trade delegation from Kerman province will travel to Russia to explore trade opportunities and to hold B2B meetings with Russian counterparts.

Last week, Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali and Adviser to the President of the Russian Federation Anton Kobyakov met and stressed the need for expansion of economic and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

Kobyakov who is the deputy chairman of St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF 2021)’s organizing committee, met with Jalali to discuss the presence of Iranian economic representatives in the mentioned event which is scheduled to be held during June 2-5.

In that meeting, Jalai announced that an Iranian delegation will be attending the SPIEF 2021.

He further stressed the need for holding the 16th meeting of the Iran-Russia Economic Committee and called for removing the restriction imposed on the trade between the two sides due to the coronavirus pandemic as a prerequisite for further expansion of trade ties.

Kobyakov for his part welcomed the presence of the Iranian delegation at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and stressed the need to implement the two countries’ joint economic programs during the year.

EF/MA