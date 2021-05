TEHRAN – Iranian Para taekwondo athlete Rayehe Shahab earned her spot at the 2020 Paralympic Games.

In the K40 women’s +58 kg, the Iranian Para athlete was awarded a berth after her rivals didn’t participate in the qualification.

Another Iranian Para athlete Fatemeh Dodangeh failed to book a place in the Games in the women's K40 female -49 kg.

The Paralympic Games will be held from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5.