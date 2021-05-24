Iran’s Amuzadeh, Eftekhari nominated for 2022 Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award

TEHRAN – Writer Fereidun Amuzadeh-Khalili and book reading promoter Shahla Eftekhari have been nominated for the 2022 Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award, a prestigious Swedish honor to promote children’s and youths’ literature in the world.

The nominees were announced on Monday by the Iranian Association of Writers for Children and Youth, one of four Iranian institutions that are allowed to select the country’s nominations for the award.

“Amuzadeh-Khalili has been selected for his career that spans four decades in the creation of literary work for children and young adults, writing brilliant, compelling stories, which are the cry of the voiceless,” the association wrote in the announcement.

He received the nomination for “his regard in his stories for others, pluralism, the environment and civilized behavior, and also for his hatred of discrimination, social class inequalities and injustice.”

Among his credits are “The Cry of the Mount”, “Travel of the Little Spring”, “Dear Daddy’s Bicycle” and “Exam Days”.

Eftekhari was nominated for the award for “the efforts she made over the past 50 years to promote book reading in remote regions and villages, which have poor access to books and cultural products.”

She has also been the executive manager overseeing plans to equip 120 educational libraries of the Children’s Book Council of Iran in Bam. She also held numerous reading workshops in the southern Iranian town following the 2003 devastating earthquake.



The Children’s Book Council of Iran and the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults are other centers allowed to select Iran’s nominations for the Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award.

The Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award amounts to SEK 5 million (about €570,000), making it the world’s largest award for children’s and young adults’ literature.

The award was established in 2002 by the Swedish National Council for Cultural Affairs to commemorate writer Astrid Lindgren and to promote children’s and youths’ literature from around the world.

Photo: This combination photo shows writer Fereidun Amuzadeh-Khalili and book reading promoter Shahla Eftekhari.

MMS/YAW

