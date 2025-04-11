Iranians reignite ‘Fridays of Wrath’ protests, vow solidarity with Gaza Resistance

TEHRAN – Thousands of Iranians rallied in renewed 'Fridays of Wrath' protests, condemning Tel Aviv’s actions in Gaza and Western complicity in the regime’s crimes.

Organized by the Islamic Development Coordination Council following the Friday prayers, demonstrators chanted, “Zionist terrorists, with U.S. support, are committing genocide!” while brandishing Palestinian flags.

“Israel has brutally burned women and children alive under a shameful media blackout,” read the council’s statement, urging global institutions to “break their criminal silence.”

Indirectly referencing international inaction, the Council warned that “history will shame those silent” and affirmed Iran’s readiness to “support any military action against Zionists.”

Demonstrators vowed solidarity, declaring, “Gaza’s cry is our cry—oppression’s end is near.”