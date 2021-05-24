Nuclear chief: 60% enrichment continuing

TEHRAN — Ali Akbar Salehi, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), said on Monday that Iran is still enriching uranium at different levels of purity, including 60%, 20% and 5%.

Speaking to state TV, he dismissed rumors that Iran and the IAEA have released a joint statement, saying that Iran currently possesses 2.5 kilograms of 60% enriched uranium.

He then went on to say that Iran’s reserves of the 20% enriched uranium are over 90 kg and the 5% enriched uranium stockpiles are over 5 tons.

Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Organization, said on Monday that Iran and the IAEA have agreed to extend the monitoring deal for another month.

The deal allowed the Agency to continue its monitoring of Iran’s nuclear facilities for a period of three months, which expired on Monday. The monitoring deal was reached during a two-day visit by Grossi to Tehran in February.



SA/PA