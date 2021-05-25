Scenic Karaj-Chalus road considered to become national heritage

TEHRAN – Preliminary work of collecting data about Karaj-Chalus road, its associated structures, and nearby villages has been commenced by the tourism directorate of Alborz province to have the scenic road registered on Iran’s national heritage list.

Based on follow-up field visits and preliminary investigations, it was decided to develop a dossier for the national registration Karaj-Chalus road as a historical, cultural, and natural route that has considerable potential in the field of tourism, CHTN quoted the provincial tourism directorate as saying on Monday.

Natural landscapes, villages with historical texture, the architecture of different periods, local food, traditional clothing, and the original Karaji dialect are among the attractions of the Karaj-Chalus axis, a provincial official said.

In connection with political geography, the Karaj-Chalous road was once the most important route and connection of the southern slopes of Alborz to the northern regions of the country.

As a piece of history, Chalus Road, also less well known as Road 59, was constructed during the Qajar era by the local people with very primitive hand tools.

The 160 km road crossing and crawling up the Alborz Mountains offers beautiful landscapes, waterfalls, and springs. Each season presents its own special beauty along the road.

The mesmerizing view changes as one travels on Chalus; from trees lining up on both sides of the pavement to getting engulfed and surrounded by the Alborz, and sometimes have dramatic views of the Karaj River, which runs along part of the road.

The road between Tehran and the Caspian Sea has become a destination in itself for many Tehranis who take it just to escape the hustle and bustle of the city or for a relaxing day out with family and friends.

