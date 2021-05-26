Mahmoud Rashidi elected as Iran’s cycling federation president

TEHRAN – Mahmoud Rashidi was elected as new president of Iran’s cycling federation on Wednesday.

In the presidential elections held at the Iran’s Academy Olympic, Rashidi was elected for a four-year term till 2025 by receiving 27 votes out of 43 votes.

Abdorahman Ghasemi came second in the elections with 16 votes.

“First of all, I would like to thank those who voted for me. I will do my best in the federation because the members have trusted in me,” Rashidi said.