Mahmoud Rashidi elected as Iran’s cycling federation president
May 26, 2021 - 13:59
TEHRAN – Mahmoud Rashidi was elected as new president of Iran’s cycling federation on Wednesday.
In the presidential elections held at the Iran’s Academy Olympic, Rashidi was elected for a four-year term till 2025 by receiving 27 votes out of 43 votes.
Abdorahman Ghasemi came second in the elections with 16 votes.
“First of all, I would like to thank those who voted for me. I will do my best in the federation because the members have trusted in me,” Rashidi said.
Leave a Comment