TEDPIX gains 3,900 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 3,916 points to 1.109 million on Wednesday.

As reported, 4.542 billion securities worth 34.305 trillion rials (about $816.7 million) were traded at the TSE on Wednesday.

The first market’s index increased 4,139 points, and the second market’s index rose 3,540 points.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has said predictability of the economy is a prerequisite for the stability of markets adding that the central bank welcomes the prosperity of the capital market.

“Stability of all markets along each other is of utmost importance for the central bank, therefore the bank supports the stability of the capital market,” Abdolnasser Hemmati said in a meeting with the representatives of the capital market.

MA/MA