Pottery vessels unearthed from Kale Kub in eastern Iran

TEHRAN – A team of Iranian and foreign archaeologists has unearthed relics including pottery vessels during seasons of excavation in Kale Kub in Sarayan, eastern Iran.

"To date, Kale Kub has been the subject of two research projects and three seasons of archaeological excavations, which have yielded positive results," Sarayan’s tourism chief announced on Wednesday.

A series of pottery vessels found in the excavations indicate the beginning of urbanization in the region, the official explained.

Kale Kub is one of the few prehistoric sites identified in South Khorasan province that demonstrate a cultural sequence spanning between the fifth and third millennia BC, IRNA quoted Mohammad Arab as saying

The official also noted that allocating more funds to research and archeological activities could lead to better and more detailed information.

The site has also been fenced to prevent further damage and unauthorized entry by vehicles, he added.

A budget of 400 million rials ($9,500 at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) has been allocated to the fencing project, he mentioned.



The first season of archeological excavations on Kale Kub site was implemented in 2019 in collaboration with Japanese archeologists.

The project revealed the chronological sequence from the 5th to late 4th millennium BC. However, poor preservation and protection have damaged most parts of the site.

A special pottery style of 4th millennium BC, which is seen on the relics found in Kale Kub, is the most important discovery on the site, as this style has been previously seen in the western Iranian plateau.

Since there are two deserts, Dasht-e Kavir and Lut desert, between these two parts of the country, the Kale Kub excavations could help us to comprehend how the culture made its way to the east.

Covering an area of over nine hectares, the historical site is a listed National Heritage property.

Located in eastern Iran, South Khorasan is home to many historical and natural attractions such as Birjand Castle, Dragon Cave, Furg Citadel, and Polond Desert.

Saffron and barberry, the former known as the “red gold” in the country, which is considerably produced in almost all parts of the province, have made it a significant destination for ecotourism.

