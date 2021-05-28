Tehran, Moscow confer on joint investment in agricultural sector

TEHRAN – Iranian Agriculture Minister Kazem Khavazi met with his Russian counterpart Dmitry Patrushev to discuss potential areas for expanding cooperation in agricultural sectors, IRNA reported on Thursday.

In the meeting, which was attended by the Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali as well as some deputies from the two countries’ agriculture ministries, the two sides expressed readiness for joint investment in various agricultural fields.

Speaking in the event, Khavazi called on the Russian government for facilitating the negotiations between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) for reaching a free trade agreement.

The official also expressed the Iranian private sector’s willingness for establishing joint ventures with Russian counterparts.

Khavazi further pointed to the views of the leaders of the two countries on the development of cooperation in various fields and emphasized that new steps should be taken for the expansion of trade ties between the two countries, starting with the agricultural sector as a priority.

Patrushev for his part noted that Russia is one of the largest producers of grains in the world, saying: “More than 80 percent of Russia's total exports are related to agricultural products and grains.”

Referring to the common needs of the two countries for agricultural products including grains, protein products, vegetables, fruits, and nuts, he emphasized: “In order to accelerate the process of cooperation, it is necessary to introduce licensed Iranian companies to the Russian Ministry of Agriculture to start the procedures for joint activities in agricultural sub-sectors.”

Iran needs to import some wheat and grain annually, and Russia needs Iranian horticultural products, dairy products, protein, fruit, and vegetables, he said.

Patrushev finally expressed satisfaction with the significant increase in cooperation between Iran and Russia in various fields, adding: "We hope that the agricultural sector and its various sub-sectors will experience significant growth like other areas of cooperation."

Iranian Agriculture Minister Kazem Khavazi (3rd R) and Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev (3rd L) meet in Moscow on Thursday.