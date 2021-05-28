Exports from Kohgiluyeh-Boyerahmad province up 90%

TEHRAN- As announced by a provincial official, exports from Kohgiluyeh-Boyerahmad province, in the southwest of Iran, rose 90 percent in the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-May 21), as compared to the same period of time in the past year.

Behnam Ahmadi, the director-general of the province’s customs department, announced that the growth was both in the value and weight of the exported commodities.

The value of Iran’s non-oil exports reached $6.3 billion in the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year, up 48 percent compared to the last year’s same period, according to the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

Iran exported 16.9 million tons of non-oil commodities including gasoline, polyethylene, methanol, iron and steel ingots and steel products to foreign destinations in the mentioned two months, Mehdi Mir-Ashrafi announced.

The value of Iran’s non-oil trade stood at $73 billion in the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20).

According to Mir-Ashrafi, Iran’s non-oil export was 112 million tons valued at $34.5 billion, while that of import was 34.4 million tons worth $38.5 billion in the past year, the official added.

MA/MA