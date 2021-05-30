Classic, vintage cars stage parade under COVID protocols

TEHRAN – Owners of over 50 classic and vintage cars staged a parade to promote tourism in the city of Karaj, the capital of Alborz province, on Friday.

Organized under the supervision of the Touring & Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran (TACI), the car rally was held under strict social distancing guidelines and health protocols to curb the coronavirus, CHTN reported.

Iran is home to thousands of remarkable classic and vintage vehicles. for instance, roaming Iran classic car museum, visitors find a collection of the best classic and unique automobiles, some of which single in kind even in the world.

Touring & Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran is an institution affiliated with the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts. Its tasks include facilitating the travel of owners of vehicles abroad or foreign tourists who are traveling to Iran by their own vehicles. The institution also helps develop tourism through establishing tourism information offices at home and abroad, as well as developing infrastructures and tourism services.

AFM