Top Iranian cities where echoes of ancient civilizations still resonate

TEHRAN – If you are drawn to ancient destinations, Iran could be your thing. The country bears some of history’s biggest names – Cyrus the Great and Darius, Alexander the Great, Genghis Khan – all left their footprints and the regions they conquered or ruled over are now among top travel destinations of the modern country.

Walking around the awesome power and beauty of Persepolis, experiencing the remote power of Susa (Shush), and taking in the wonderfully immense Elamite ziggurat at Tchogha Zanbil will carry you all the way back to the glory days of Ancient Persia. Iran is the jewel in Islam’s crown, combining glorious architecture with a warm-hearted welcome. It is a treasure house for some of the most beautiful Islamic architecture on the planet. Here is a selection of ancient cities, deemed as top destinations, in the Islamic Republic.

Shiraz

Shiraz is one of the most important centers of tourism in Iran. The world-renown Persepolis, the magnificent Vakil Bazaar, Shah Cheraq Mausoleum, and tomb complexes of Sa’di and Hafez, the two great Persian poets, and the spectacular Eram Garden are only a small fraction of the city’s many tourist attractions that should not be missed.

Shiraz, with its many master craftsmen, is also one of the best places to buy a souvenir of Iran. No Iran tour package is complete without a visit to this grand city.

Yazd

Yazd is a historical city located in the center of Iran. One of its main attractions is the existence of an old district in the center of the city, which has remained untouched and has retained its original form for many centuries.

This part of the city has been registered as a UNESCO World Heritage Site due to its unique properties. The Windcatcher of Dowlat’abad Garden, Jameh Mosque of Yazd, and Amir Chakhmaq Complex are among its other tourist attractions.

Isfahan

Isfahan is located in the central part of Iran. It was the capital city of the country for more than six centuries. Some of the most exquisite examples of Islamic architecture can be found in the city, including the biggest square in the world, Naqsh-e Jahan.

Among its many other tourist attractions, Si-o-se-pol, the Grand Bazaar, and Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque are the most noteworthy. For more information about these and Isfahan’s many other attractions, refer to the Isfahan travel guide provided by your Iran travel guide.

Kerman

Due to its central location in Iran, the oasis city of Kerman has always been one of the most important cities of the country, playing the role of a center of commerce, at times, even the seat of government.

Ganjali Khan Complex, Malik Mosque, and Shazdeh Garden are among the most popular tourist attractions in Kerman. A Kerman travel guide can guide you through your visit to the city.

Kashan

Kashan is a historical city near Isfahan in the central part of Iran. Its history dates back to over ten thousand years ago, and it is home to some of the most beautiful buildings featuring Islamic architecture.

The annual Golab-giri (rosewater distillation) ceremony of Kashan attracts huge crowds to the city every year. Some of the most ancient traces of civilization have been discovered near Kashan, at the Sialk archeological site.

Tabriz

Tabriz has been the capital of Iran in many historical periods. The 700-year-old Arg of Tabriz, Tabriz Bazaar Complex, the Masoleum of Poets, as well as the many museums and gardens throughout the city, are among its main tourist attractions.

You can find a Tabriz travel guide in most shops in the city to help you navigate through its many places of interest. Without doubt, Tabriz is also another top tourist destination in Iran.

AFM