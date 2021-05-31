Ebook edition of Leader’s “A 250-Year-Old Person” released 

TEHRAN – An ebook edition of the English translation of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei's “A 250-Year-Old Person” has recently been released.

The ebook is available for free download on https://islamglory.com/a-250-year-old-person/#wz-section-wzs191, Islam Glory, the publisher of the ebook, has announced.

The book contains a collection of speeches and writings by the Leader about the household of Prophet Muhammad (S).

The Ahl Al-Bayt World Assembly, an organization affiliated with the Islamic Cultural Relations Organization (ICRO), is the publisher of the English translation of the book.

The second volume of the Thai translation of “A 250-Year-Old Person” was published in Bangkok in the spring of 2020. The first volume of the book was published in 2019.

The book has been translated and published in a joint collaboration between a publishing house in Bangkok and the Iranian Cultural Center.

Earlier in September 2019, Eslamica, a publishing house based in the German city of Bremen, released the book under the title of “Der 250-jährige Mensch”.

The book arranged in 17 chapters also gives a chronological account of the lives of Prophet Muhammad (S) and the Shia Imams (AS).

In 2016, the ICRO announced a plan that Asgharia Pakistan, a major Shia Muslim organization of students in Pakistan, and the Cultural Center of Iran in Karachi would translate the book into Sindhi.

Photo: Front cover of the English version of “A 250-Year-Old Person”.

