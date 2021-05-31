Iran wins four medals at Asian Boxing Championships

TEHRAN – Iranian boxers won four medal at the 2021 Asian Elite Boxing Championships.

In the men’s 60kg final bout, Danial Shahbakhsh won a silver medal after losing to Mongolian Erdenebatyn Tsendbaatar.

Meisam Gheshlaghi was defeated against world champion Dilshodbek Ruzmetov from Uzbekistan in the men’s 81kg class.

Iranian boxers Shahin Mousavi and Pouria Amiri had previously won two bronze medals in the 75kg and +91kg, respectively.

It was Iran’s best result since 2005.

The competition brought 150 boxers from 17 countries together in Dubai, the UAE from May 24 to 31.