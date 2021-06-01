Museum of education, related archives inaugurated in Shiraz

TEHRAN – On Monday, a museum dedicated to education and its related history and archives was officially opened its doors to the public in the ancient city of Shiraz, southern Iran.

Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Deputy Minister Mohammad-Hassan Talebian cut the ribbon on the museum, which is the first of its kind in Fars Province, IRNA reported.

Talking about the importance of safeguarding humanity's heritage, the official said: “In the realm of cultural heritage, we believe there are no sustainable development or future that has [strong] links with the path. And, it does not mean getting stuck in the past.”

Celebrated as the heartland of Persian culture for over 2000 years, Shiraz has become synonymous with education, nightingales, poetry, and crafts skills passed down from generation to generation. It was one of the most important cities in the medieval Islamic world and was the Iranian capital during the Zand dynasty from 1751 to 1794.

Shiraz is home to some of the country’s most magnificent buildings and sights. Increasingly, it draws more and more foreign and domestic sightseers flocking into this provincial capital.

Eram Garden, Afif-Abad Garden, Tomb of Hafez, Tomb of Sa’di, Jameh Mosque of Atigh, and Persepolis are among the historical, cultural, and ancient sites of Shiraz that are of interest to domestic and foreign tourists.

AFM