Iran to import 140MW of electricity from Turkmenistan

TEHRAN- Iranian Energy Ministry's Spokesman for Electricity Industry Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi said the country will import 140 megawatts (MW) of electricity from Turkmenistan in a bid to meet domestic power need.

Emphasizing the ministry’s efforts for meeting the country’s electricity requirement, he said that 140 MW of electricity will be imported from Turkmenistan at the first stage, that will meet the power need of some part of Khorasan region (northeastern Iran).

Although every year nearly 3,000 MW is added to the country’s power generation capacity, the reduction in the rainfalls and the decline in the water storage behind the dams has reduced the electricity generation offsetting the added capacity, according to the managing director of Tehran Electricity Distribution Company said Iran's Power Generation, Distribution, and Transmission Company (known as Tavanir).

In the past decade, constant temperature rising and the significant decrease of rainfalls across Iran have put the country in a hard situation regarding electricity supply during peak consumption periods.

In this regard, the Energy Ministry has been following new strategies in recent years to manage the consumption and lessen the electricity losses in the national grid.

In late July 2020, Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian said that his ministry was considering new incentive packages for low-consuming households and industrial electricity subscribers.

MA/MA