Handicrafts courses seek to empower inmates in Kordestan

TEHRAN –A total of 396 prisoners have been trained across the Hamedan province by taking courses on different fields of handicraft, the deputy provincial tourism chief has announced.

In addition to efforts made to empower prisoners, the training courses have been designed to increase handicraft production throughout the province, Farhad Hamedi said on Thursday.

Weaving kilim, woodcarving, marquetry, traditional costumes, Kalash-bafi (lightweight traditional footwear also called Giveh), leatherwork, and traditional embroidery were some of the fields covered in the courses, the official added.

In October 2020, the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts signed a memorandum of understanding with the Prisons, Security, and Corrective Measures Organization to create jobs and make income for prisoners.

The MOU also aimed at implementing special educational and promotional programs, identifying talented prisoners, and improving their social status.

The deputy tourism minister Pouya Mahmoudian said that handicraft products made by prisoners have been displayed in various exhibitions, and the income generated from selling these products has been returned to the prisoners and their families.

With 14 entries, Iran ranks first globally for the number of cities and villages registered by the World Crafts Council, as China with seven entries, Chile with four, and India with three ones come next.

Ceramics, pottery vessels, handwoven cloths as well as personal ornamentations with precious and semi-precious gemstones are traditionally exported to Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, the U.S., the UK, and other countries.

