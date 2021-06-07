Iran, Tatarstan stress expansion of economic ties

TEHRAN – Head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Hamid Zadboum has met with the Minister of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Tatarstan Albert Karimov to discuss the expansion of economic relations.

The officials who met on the sideline of the 24th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF 2021) stressed the need for taking serious measures for boosting the level of trade between the two sides, Shata reported.

In this meeting, Zadboum stated that currently Iran's priority is cooperation with the members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Republic of Tatarstan as well, adding: “the exchange of official and trade delegations will help develop the interactions between the two countries.”

He also invited the Republic of Tatarstan to attend the exclusive Eurasian exhibition which is going to be held in Tehran in the near future.

Further in the meeting Karimov expressed his country’s eagerness for expansion of economic ties with the Islamic Republic and called on Iranian companies to attend trade fairs like Halal industry festival in Tatarstan.

Emphasizing Tatarstan's efforts to establish a direct flight between Kazan and Tehran, Karimov said: "This measure will increase tourist exchange between the two countries and boost economic and trade relations with Iran."

He underlined the bright future of his country’s economic cooperation with Iran and announced the support of the Republic of Tatarstan for joint ventures with the Islamic Republic.

Referring to the establishment of Iranian bank branches in Tatarstan and the existence of the Consulate of the Islamic Republic of Iran in this country, he expressed hope that interactions between the two sides would increase.

At the end of the meeting the Iranian side also expressed readiness for cooperation in holding exhibitions in both countries.

EF/MA

Photo: TPO Head Hamid Zadboum (2nd R) and the Minister of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Tatarstan Albert Karimov (2nd L) hold talks in St. Petersburg.