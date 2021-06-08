Tehran to host revitalization ceremony of ECO Park

TEHRAN – The revitalization ceremony of ECO Park will be held in Tehran on June 9, with ambassadors of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member countries in attendance.

The ceremony will be hosted by Abbasabad cultural and tourism zone with the aim of increasing the joint cooperation of the member states in order to strengthen cultural participation and to promote the status of Norouz (the Persian new year celebration), ISNA reported.

In order to enhance the level of cooperation, a memorandum of understanding will be signed between Abbasabad Renovation Company and ECO Cultural Institute.

Eco Park with an area of 27,000 square meters in the northern part of Norouz Park in the cultural and tourism region of Abbasabad, is considered as one of the common cultural characteristics between the member countries of this organization.

Established as Regional Cooperation for Development (RCD) in 1964 by Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey, ECO is an intergovernmental regional organization encompassing countries from Europe, Caucuses and Central Asia, West Asia, and South Asia with more than 460 million inhabitants and over 8 million square kilometers connecting Russia to the Persian Gulf and China to Europe. The overall objective of the Organization is the sustainable economic development of its member states and the region as a whole.

FB/MG