Seven tourism projects developing across Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province

TEHRAN – A total of seven tourism-related projects are currently underway in Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province, the deputy provincial tourism chief has said.

The projects, which are being implemented in the counties of Shahr-e Kord, Borujen, Farsan, and Kuhrang, are expected to generate 50 job opportunities directly, Farjam Samiei announced on Tuesday.

A budget of 100 billion rials ($2.3 million at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) has been allocated to the projects by the private sector, the official added.

Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari lies in the southwestern part of the country. Its capital is Shahr-e Kord. The province has various unique traditions and rituals relative to the 'tribal' lifestyles. Special forms of music, dance, and clothing are noteworthy. It has considerable potential to become a vibrant tourist attraction because of its changing natural landscape.

The southwestern province is also a hub for making wool felt products, majorly of which exported abroad. It is home to some 500 crafters, in over 250 workshops, making handmade felt products.

ABU/AFM

