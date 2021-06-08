Over 22,000 PCR tests conducted at border points

TEHRAN – A total of 22,064 passengers have so far undergone PCR tests based on a plan launched on March 10 to rapidly identify suspected cases of coronavirus and prevent the spread of new variants.

Meanwhile, 350,199 passengers were screened for COVID-19 by IRCS forces, over 49,000 of whom underwent rapid tests, Mehdi Valipour, head of the Relief and Rescue Organization of the Red Crescent Society, said.

Some 471 members of the IRCS cooperate for carrying out the plan in 16 provinces across the country, Valipour concluded, Mehr reported on Tuesday.

With the cooperation of ministries of health and transport, a plan is being implemented with the goal of rapidly identifying and testing incoming passengers and keeping them in quarantine facilities, if necessary.

Thirty border checkpoints have been selected, including 18 land borders, nine air borders, and three sea borders, all incoming passengers will be tested and referred to the quarantine facilities in case of necessity.

Around 8,000 individuals enter the country via borders on a daily basis.

FB/MG