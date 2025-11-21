Sarajevo Safari — A Hidden Crime of the Bosnian War

Among the darkest chapters of the 1992–1996 Siege of Sarajevo lies a story long concealed from public view: a human safari. Beyond the Bosnian Serb Army, foreign volunteers, and mercenaries, a secret group of wealthy outsiders paid high fees for the chance to shoot civilians trapped in the besieged city—turning war into a grotesque sport. Directed by Miran Zupanič, a Slovenian filmmaker known for confronting untold histories, and produced by Arsmedia in co-production with Al Jazeera Balkans, Sarajevo Safari pieces together testimonies, archival footage, and newly uncovered evidence to reveal a crime once dismissed as rumor.