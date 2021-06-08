Friendly: Iran’s women’s team fall short against Belarus

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s football team lost to Belarus 6-0 in a friendly match Tuesday night.

In the match held at the Spartak stadium in Mogilev, Belarus, Anna Pilipenko scored a hat-trick for Belarus, Karina Olkhovik netted a brace and Anastasia Pobegailo scored one goal.

Iran will meet Uzbekistan on Friday.

Iran are 70th in FIFA ranking while Belarus and Uzbekistan sit on 54th and 43rd place, respectively.

The warm-up games are as part of preparation for the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup qualification in September.