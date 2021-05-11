Iran’s women’s football team to play Belarus

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s football team will play a friendly match against Belarus in Tehran, capital of Iran.

The match has been scheduled for June 8.

The warm-up game will be held as part of preparation for the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup qualification in September.

Iran coach Maryam Irandoost has invited 30 players for the one-week training camp which started on Tuesday in Tehran.

“In my opinion, a friendly match is better than 10 training session,” Irandoost told Iran football federation’s website. “The friendly match will help us to identify our strengths and weaknesses, what we need.”

Iran are 70th in FIFA ranking while Belarus sit on 54th place.

“We have difficult task ahead due to shortage of time. We are going to shorten the gap between the Asian top teams such as Australia, South Korea and Japan. The friendlies can play a significant role in our preparation,” she stated.