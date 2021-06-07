Iran’s women’s football team start camp in Belarus

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s football team started their training camp in Belarus from Monday.

Maryam Irandoost’s team will face Belarus on June 8 and meet Uzbekistan three days later in the camp.

Iran are 70th in FIFA ranking while Belarus and Uzbekistan sit on 54th and 43rd place, respectively.

The warm-up games will be held as part of preparation for the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup qualification in September.

A total of 12 teams will qualify for the final tournament in India. The hosts and the top three teams of the previous tournament in 2018 (Japan, Australia and China) have advanced to the event automatically, while the other eight teams will be decided by qualification, with the matches scheduled to be played between 13–25 September 2021 in a centralized venue.