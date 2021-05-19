Iran’s women’s football team to play Uzbekistan: friendly

TEHRAN - Iran’s women’s football team will play a friendly match with Uzbekistan in June.

The Iranian team, who prepare for the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup qualification in September, will hold a training camp in Belarus in early June.

Iran will face Belarus on June 8 and meet Uzbekistan three days later in the camp.

Iran coach Maryam Irandoost invited 30 players for the one-week training camp in Tehran.

Iran are 70th in FIFA ranking while Belarus and Uzbekistan sit on 54th and 43rd place, respectively.