Barancheshmeh elected as Iran’s Zurkhaneh sports federation president
June 9, 2021 - 11:52
TEHRAN – Mehrali Barancheshmeh was elected as new president of Iran’s Zurkhaneh and Koshti Pahlevani federation on Wednesday.
In the presidential elections held at the Iran’s Academy Olympic, Barancheshmeh was elected for a four-year term till 2025 by receiving 22 votes out of 41 votes.
Mojtaba Johari came second in the elections with 19 votes.
The sport is also known as Varzesh-e bastani (Ancient sport) and its particular form of wrestling is called Koshti Pahlevani, Traditional Iranian Wrestling.
Leave a Comment