Barancheshmeh elected as Iran’s Zurkhaneh sports federation president

TEHRAN – Mehrali Barancheshmeh was elected as new president of Iran’s Zurkhaneh and Koshti Pahlevani federation on Wednesday.

In the presidential elections held at the Iran’s Academy Olympic, Barancheshmeh was elected for a four-year term till 2025 by receiving 22 votes out of 41 votes.

Mojtaba Johari came second in the elections with 19 votes.

The sport is also known as Varzesh-e bastani (Ancient sport) and its particular form of wrestling is called Koshti Pahlevani, Traditional Iranian Wrestling.