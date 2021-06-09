Environmental stamps exhibition underway in Tehran

TEHRAN – The Department of Environment opened a stamp exhibition titled ‘half a century of Iran's ecosystem protection’ in Tehran on Monday to mark the occasion of World Environment Day.

Organized in cooperation with the National Post Company, the exhibition is a collection of 60 years of stamps that have been printed in the field of the environment since the 1960s, which have carried environmental messages to the whole world.

These stamps are related to the subject of climate (seas, wetlands, and waterfalls), meteorology, forests, wildlife species (deer, cheetah, tiger) and domestic animals (cats, horses, etc.), bird species (ducks, storks, geese, etc.) and a variety of ornamental flowers and butterflies.

The exhibition continues until June 13.

In 1972, the UN General Assembly designated June 5 as World Environment Day. The first celebration, under the slogan “Only One Earth” took place in 1974. In the following years, it has developed as a platform to raise awareness on the problems facing our environment such as air pollution, plastic pollution, illegal wildlife trade, sustainable consumption, sea-level increase, and food security, among others.

The theme for World Environment Day 2021 is “Ecosystem Restoration”, hosted by Pakistan this year, and will see the launch of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration.

In Iran, in commemoration of the World Environment Day, a week has been set with this name since June 6-12, which this year is coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the Department of Environment (DOE), celebrating half of a century of protecting the environment.

Iran home to over 31,000 animal species

Currently, about 18.5 million hectares of the country's lands are under the management of the DOE, according to Kioumars Kalantari deputy chief of the DOE for natural resources and biodiversity.

To preserve the existing biodiversity over the wide geographic expanse of Iran, four types of areas have been designated for preservation and protection, including, national parks, wildlife refuges, protected areas, and natural national monuments. In 1997, the DOE held supervision over 7,563,983 hectares of such areas. By the year 2003, the supervised areas reached 11,791,788.225 hectares.

According to the latest studies, about 1,300 species of vertebrates, including mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, and aquatic fish, about 30,000 species of invertebrates, and 8,000 species of plants have been identified in the country.

Unfortunately, over the past two decades, human activities have led to alarming degradation of ecosystems, deletion of genes, species, and biological capabilities; Human threats to biodiversity have accelerated the most over the past 50 years over the entire history of human life.

