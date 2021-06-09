Over 600 artworks to promote hope at Tehran Intl. Design Exhibition 2021 

TEHRAN – The 3rd edition of the International Design Exhibition will be opening on Friday at Tehran’s Niavaran Cultural Center, showcasing over 600 artworks on the themes of hope and evolution.

“Since we are in the last year of the century [in the Iranian calendar], we decide to put our spotlight on the themes of ‘hope’ and ‘evolution’ this year,” the director of the exhibition, Ashkan Qazanchai, said in a press conference on Tuesday.

The main section of the exhibition is dedicated to displaying posters and motion graphics, he added and noted that the 3rd edition of the exhibition is a hybrid event with virtual and live showcases.

Works by 272 artists from 32 countries have been selected to put on view at the exhibition.

“The exhibition will be organized in a special condition during the pandemic and we hope that it can help bring happiness to society hit by the virus,” Niavaran Cultural Center director Ebadreza Eslami said during the press conference.

Qazanchai, Kianush Gharibpur, Mehrdokht Darabi, Javad Atashbari, Mehran Mirhosseini, and Farshid Parsikia ate the members of the jury for poster category.

The artworks in the motion graphics section will be judged by a jury composed of Milad Shahjani, Reza Allahyari, and said Haqzare.

Agnieszka Weglarska from Poland, Aiwei Wen from China, Andreas Syah Pahlevi from Indonesia, Brad Tzou from Taiwan, Elvin Shirinov Azadkhan from Azerbaijan, Ivan Kashlakov from Bulgaria, Kathiana Cardona from Venezuela, Cristina Mariana Garcia Acevedo from Mexico and Mehmet Diyaddin from Turkey are among the artists whose works will be showcased at the exhibition.

Works by the Iranian artists, including Ali Zurmand, Azam Amini, Behdad Sharifi, Behnam Ranjbar Khadivi, Ensieh Rezqdoost, Fahimeh Fadavi, Fatemeh Ensanimehr, Ghazaal Hosseini, and Hadi Golchin, have also been selected to be showcased at the exhibition, which will run until June 25.

Photo: A poster for the 3rd edition of the International Design Exhibition.

MMS