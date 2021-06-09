“Letters to Ruhollah” unveiled in Lebanon

TEHRAN - A book titled “Letters to Roohollah”, which carrying letters from Arab peoples from around the world to the founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, has been unveiled during a ceremony in Beirut, Lebanon.

A number of Lebanese and Iranian cultural figures attended the ceremony held at the Iranian Culture Center, Iran’s Islamic Culture and Relations Organization announced on Wednesday.

The book contains a selection of 65 passionate letters written to Imam Khomeini in the literary competition “Heart Notes to Ruhollah” organized by the Institute for the Compilation and Publication of Imam Khomeini’s Works to commemorate his death anniversary.

The letters were picked for the book by a jury from the Arabic Literature Department at Beirut University.

In one of the letters, an Iraqi woman named Zeinab Abd al-Reza wrote, “My leader Ruhollah, I hope you forgive me, when I was young, Saddam’s regime asked us to draw a caricature of your happy face for an exhibition, and I am ashamed of this.”

“When I was informed about this competition, I wrote this heart note in the hope that his soul will forgive me."

Photo: Lebanese and Iranian cultural figures attends a ceremony at the Iranian Culture Center in Beirut to unveil a book titled “Letters to Roohollah”.

